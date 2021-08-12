WILDWOOD CREST - Wildwood Crest released week 4 results from its recreational summer youth basketball league:
High School
July 26
Mudhen Brewery 44, Robert Murray Builders 42: Joseph Cunningham and Eddie Lord each produced 10 points to pace a balanced scoring attack for the winners. Joel Hutchinson scored a game-high 18 points, and Nicholas Sylvester added 11 points in the loss.
Smitty’s Parking Lots 66, Casiello Construction 60: Dennis Short tallied 23 points and Branden Hemphill contributed 17 points for Smitty’s. Casiello got a game-best 35 points from Junior Hans and nine points from Jordan Fusik.
Alfe’s Restaurant 51, Water’s Edge Oceanfront Resort 38: Michael Hoey sank 17 points, and Evan Downs added 12 points for Alfe’s. Brett Hemphill (15) and Mickey Alling (12) each scored double figures in the loss.
July 28
Casiello Construction 72, Water’s Edge Oceanfront Resort 56: Michael Zarfati (17) and Junior Hans (15) led a balanced scoring attack for the winners. A.J. King (22) and Kevin Castro (15) topped Water’s Edge.
Mudhen Brewery 64, Alfe’s Restaurant 40: Joel Hutchinson swished 18 points, and Nicholas Sylvester sank 17 points for the winners. Brian Cunniff’s game-high 19 points and Michael Hoey’s nine points topped Alfe’s.
Robert Murray Builders 57, Smitty’s Parking Lots 46: Joseph Cunningham led all scorers, with 25 points, and Josh Vallese added 11 points for RMB. Smitty’s received 20 points from Christian Short and 14 points from Dennis Short.
Grades 3-5
July 27
Poppi’s Pizza 26, Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 17: Michael Sciarra led all scorers, with 16 points, and Ryan Hebert registered eight points for the winners. Sean Cunniff had six points, and Aiden Murtha added five points in the loss.
Lunch With Lynch 30, Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 21: Owen Bannon and James Park each scored eight points for Lunch With Lynch. Finnegan Chaney poured in 17 points, and James Bradley added two points in the loss.
Clipper Dipper Ice Cream 19, Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 9: Gavin Parker produced a game-high 17 points, and Brooklyn Loughead chipped in two points for Clipper Dipper. Joey Martin sank seven points, and Jack McCann added two points in the loss.
July 29
Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 17, Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 14: Finnegan Chaney scored eight points, and Zachary Lacivita, Danill Tatoshuli and James Bradley each added two points for Big Top. Malin Szemezik, Michael Unetz and Joey Martin each netted four points in the loss.
Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 23, Clipper Dipper Ice Cream 14: Callan Murtha canned 11 points, and Aiden Murtha and Sean Cunniff each added four points for the winners. Clipper Dipper got eight points from Gavin Parker and six points from Drew Robinson.
Poppi’s Pizza 27, Lunch With Lynch 18: Luca Santana produced 10 points and Michael Sciarra chipped in nine points for Poppi’s. Owen Bannon scored a game-high 18 points, and Declan Bannon added three points in the loss.
Grades 6-8
July 27
Cabrera Hospitality 30, Duffer’s Ice Cream 26: Joey Conley posted a game-best 10 points, and Vinny Sweeney chipped in eight points for the winners. Duffer’s got seven points from Nolan Mawhinney and five points from Danny Katz.
Casiello Basketball 33, Winnie’s Manayunk 30: Stephen Kmetz (11) ad Mekhi Alston (10) each scored in double figures for CC. Giovanni Quisito netted 13 points, and Trevor Troiano added five points in the loss.
Cone Crazy 51, Dogtooth Bar & Grill 28: Robert Andrew tallied 16 points, and Joey Wareham registered 15 points for Cone Crazy. Quinn Reigner led the Dogtooth, with 14 points. Gavin Reigner added six.
July 29
Casiello Basketball 32, Duffer’s Ice Cream 18: Patrick Flaherty (11) and Luke Rachubinski (10) each scored in double figures for the winners. Duffer’s received 10 points from Nolan Mawhinney and four points from Robert Eichenhofer.
Cone Crazy 46, Cabrera Hospitality 33: Robert Andrews poured in 23 points, and Joey Wareham registered 11 points for Cone Crazy. Joey Conley posted 13 points, and Chris Papageorgio and Rebecca Benichou chipped in six points apiece in the loss.
Winnie’s Manayunk 53, Dogtooth Bar & Grill 29: Troy Cignetti dropped a game-high 22 points, and Giovani Quisito had seven points for Winnie’s. Nick Hebert (12) and Gavin Reigner (10) led the Dogtooth.