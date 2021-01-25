DENNISVILLE - Dennis Township released the following results from the township's youth basketball league:
Third/Fourth-grade Division - Jan. 9
21 Sturdy Savings Bank – Blue (Travis DeHainaut, 08 pts; Tenley VanArtsdalen, 06 pts)
15 Sturdy Savings Bank – White (Tristan Blakeslee, 08 pts; Brian Champion, 04 pts)
Third/Fourth-grade Division - Jan. 13
18 Sturdy Savings Bank – White (Tristan Blakeslee, 10 pts; Carter Evans, 08 pts)
16 Sturdy Savings Bank – Blue (Travis DeHainaut, 12 pts; Tenley VanArtsdalen, 02 pts)
Third/Fourth-grade Divison - Jan. 16
31 Sturdy Savings Bank – White (Aiden Fowler, 10 pts; Noah Wallash, Tenley VanArtsdalen & Carter Evans, 06 pts each)
19 Sturdy Savings Bank – Blue (Travis DeHainaut, 08 pts; Brian Champion & Tristan Blakeslee, 04 pts each)
Fifth/Sixth-grade Divsion - Jan. 9
41 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Joey Povio, 24 pts; Allison Nagle, 12 pts)
36 Ocean View Resort (Paul Simmerman, 26 pts; Katie Creamer, 04 pts)
Fifth/Sixth-grade Division - Jan. 13
31 Cape Insulation Company (Dante Duca, 14 pts; Lea Kern, 08 pts)
29 Ocean View Resort (Paul Simmerman, 21 pts; Christopher Katz, 04 pts)
Fifth/Sixth-grade Division - Jan. 14
14 Cape Insulation Company (Lea Kern, 06 pts; Elle Curvan & Reghan Adoranto, 04 pts each)
07 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Allison Nagle, 05 pts; Cole Nichols, 02 pts)
Fifth/Sixth-grade Division - Jan. 16
29 Ocean View Resort (Paul Simmerman, 17 pts; Christopher Katz, 06 pts)
14 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Allison Nagle & Asher Thomas, 06 pts each)
Standings as of Jan. 19
Cape Insulation Company 2 – 0
Ocean View Resort 1 – 2
1st Bank of Sea Isle City 1 – 2
Seventh/Eighth-grade Division - Jan. 9
33 Ocean View Resort (Jimmy Richie, 16 pts; Jake Frie, 11 pts)
20 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Kyle Pettit, 10 pts; Amanda Daino, 04 pts)
Seventh/Eighth-grade Division - Jan. 14
41 Ocean View Resort (Jimmy Richie, 20 pts; Jake Frie, 10 pts)
26 Cape Insulation Company (Rylee Morrow, 10 pts; Lily King, 08 pts)
Seventh/Eighth-grade Division - Jan. 15
26 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Kyle Pettit, 12 pts; Alexandria Connerton, 08 pts)
12 Cape Insulation Company (JJ McGroarty & Dylan James, 04 pts each)
Seventh/Eighth-grade Division – Jan. 16
35 Ocean View Resort (Jimmy Richie, 12 pts; Jake Frie, 10 pts)
31 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Isabelle Toland, 12 pts; Amanda Daino, Jax Pickering & Kyle Pettit, 04 pts each)
Standings as of Jan. 19
Ocean View Resort 3 – 0
1st Bank of Sea Isle City 1 – 2
Cape Insulation Company 0 – 2
