DT Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DENNISVILLE - Dennis Township released the following results from the township's youth basketball league:

Third/Fourth-grade Division - Jan. 9

21 Sturdy Savings Bank – Blue (Travis DeHainaut, 08 pts; Tenley VanArtsdalen, 06 pts)

15 Sturdy Savings Bank – White (Tristan Blakeslee, 08 pts; Brian Champion, 04 pts)

Third/Fourth-grade Division - Jan. 13

18 Sturdy Savings Bank – White (Tristan Blakeslee, 10 pts; Carter Evans, 08 pts)

16 Sturdy Savings Bank – Blue (Travis DeHainaut, 12 pts; Tenley VanArtsdalen, 02 pts)

Third/Fourth-grade Divison - Jan. 16

31 Sturdy Savings Bank – White (Aiden Fowler, 10 pts; Noah Wallash, Tenley VanArtsdalen & Carter Evans, 06 pts each)

19 Sturdy Savings Bank – Blue (Travis DeHainaut, 08 pts; Brian Champion & Tristan Blakeslee, 04 pts each)

Fifth/Sixth-grade Divsion - Jan. 9

41 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Joey Povio, 24 pts; Allison Nagle, 12 pts)

36 Ocean View Resort (Paul Simmerman, 26 pts; Katie Creamer, 04 pts)

Fifth/Sixth-grade Division - Jan. 13

31 Cape Insulation Company (Dante Duca, 14 pts; Lea Kern, 08 pts)

29 Ocean View Resort (Paul Simmerman, 21 pts; Christopher Katz, 04 pts)

Fifth/Sixth-grade Division - Jan. 14

14 Cape Insulation Company (Lea Kern, 06 pts; Elle Curvan & Reghan Adoranto, 04 pts each)

07 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Allison Nagle, 05 pts; Cole Nichols, 02 pts)

Fifth/Sixth-grade Division - Jan. 16

29 Ocean View Resort (Paul Simmerman, 17 pts; Christopher Katz, 06 pts)

14 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Allison Nagle & Asher Thomas, 06 pts each)

Standings as of Jan. 19

Cape Insulation Company 2 – 0

Ocean View Resort 1 – 2

1st Bank of Sea Isle City 1 – 2

Seventh/Eighth-grade Division - Jan. 9

33 Ocean View Resort (Jimmy Richie, 16 pts; Jake Frie, 11 pts)

20 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Kyle Pettit, 10 pts; Amanda Daino, 04 pts)

Seventh/Eighth-grade Division - Jan. 14

41 Ocean View Resort (Jimmy Richie, 20 pts; Jake Frie, 10 pts)

26 Cape Insulation Company (Rylee Morrow, 10 pts; Lily King, 08 pts)

Seventh/Eighth-grade Division - Jan. 15

26 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Kyle Pettit, 12 pts; Alexandria Connerton, 08 pts)

12 Cape Insulation Company (JJ McGroarty & Dylan James, 04 pts each)

Seventh/Eighth-grade Division – Jan. 16

35 Ocean View Resort (Jimmy Richie, 12 pts; Jake Frie, 10 pts)

31 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Isabelle Toland, 12 pts; Amanda Daino, Jax Pickering & Kyle Pettit, 04 pts each)

Standings as of Jan. 19

Ocean View Resort 3 – 0

1st Bank of Sea Isle City 1 – 2

Cape Insulation Company 0 – 2

3RD/4TH Grade Division – 01/09/21

21 Sturdy Savings Bank – Blue (Travis DeHainaut, 08 pts; Tenley VanArtsdalen, 06 pts)

15 Sturdy Savings Bank – White (Tristan Blakeslee, 08 pts; Brian Champion, 04 pts)

 

3RD/4TH Grade Division – 01/13/21

18 Sturdy Savings Bank – White (Tristan Blakeslee, 10 pts; Carter Evans, 08 pts)

16 Sturdy Savings Bank – Blue (Travis DeHainaut, 12 pts; Tenley VanArtsdalen, 02 pts)

 

3RD/4TH Grade Division – 01/16/21

31 Sturdy Savings Bank – White (Aiden Fowler, 10 pts; Noah Wallash, Tenley VanArtsdalen & Carter Evans, 06 pts each)

19 Sturdy Savings Bank – Blue (Travis DeHainaut, 08 pts; Brian Champion & Tristan Blakeslee, 04 pts each)

 

 

 

 

 

5TH/6TH Grade Division – 01/09/21

41 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Joey Povio, 24 pts; Allison Nagle, 12 pts)

36 Ocean View Resort (Paul Simmerman, 26 pts; Katie Creamer, 04 pts)

 

5TH/6TH Grade Division – 01/13/21

31 Cape Insulation Company (Dante Duca, 14 pts; Lea Kern, 08 pts)

29 Ocean View Resort (Paul Simmerman, 21 pts; Christopher Katz, 04 pts)

 

5TH/6TH Grade Division – 01/14/21

14 Cape Insulation Company (Lea Kern, 06 pts; Elle Curvan & Reghan Adoranto, 04 pts each)

07 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Allison Nagle, 05 pts; Cole Nichols, 02 pts)

5TH/6TH Grade Division – 01/16/21

29 Ocean View Resort (Paul Simmerman, 17 pts; Christopher Katz, 06 pts)

14 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Allison Nagle & Asher Thomas, 06 pts each)

 

 

 

Standings as of 01/19/21

Cape Insulation Company 2 – 0

Ocean View Resort 1 – 2

1st Bank of Sea Isle City 1 – 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

7TH/8TH Grade Division – 01/09/21

33 Ocean View Resort (Jimmy Richie, 16 pts; Jake Frie, 11 pts)

20 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Kyle Pettit, 10 pts; Amanda Daino, 04 pts)

 

7TH/8TH Grade Division – 01/14/21

41 Ocean View Resort (Jimmy Richie, 20 pts; Jake Frie, 10 pts)

26 Cape Insulation Company (Rylee Morrow, 10 pts; Lily King, 08 pts)

 

7TH/8TH Grade Division – 01/15/21

26 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Kyle Pettit, 12 pts; Alexandria Connerton, 08 pts)

12 Cape Insulation Company (JJ McGroarty & Dylan James, 04 pts each)

 

7TH/8TH Grade Division – 01/16/21

35 Ocean View Resort (Jimmy Richie, 12 pts; Jake Frie, 10 pts)

31 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Isabelle Toland, 12 pts; Amanda Daino, Jax Pickering & Kyle Pettit, 04 pts each)

 

 

 

Standings as of 01/19/21

Ocean View Resort 3 – 0

1st Bank of Sea Isle City 1 – 2

Cape Insulation Company 0 – 2

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.