DENNIS TOWNSHIP - Dennis Township released new results of its Youth Basketball League July 27:

Seventh, Eighth and Ninth Grade Division

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

46 DT Green (Gage Cileone, 23 pts; Jerry White, 09 pts)

34 DT Blue (Troy Billiris, 26 pts; Megan Turner, Jordan Blakeslee & Justin Verity, 02 pts each)

Thursday, July 23, 2020

44 DT Red (Colin Gery, 26 pts; Nick Jamison, 08 pts)

43 DT Purple (Ben Lynch, 18 pts; Tyler McDevitt, 15 pts)

Standings as of 07/27/20

DT Purple 2 – 1

DT Green 2 – 1

DT Blue 1 – 2

DT Red 1 – 2

Fifth and Sixth Grade Division

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

45 DT Orange (Joey Povio, 19 pts; Lea Kern, 16 pts)

34 DT Blue (Dante Duca, 26 pts; Allison Nagle, 05 pts)

Thursday, July 23, 2020

40 DT Green (Paul Simmerman, 21 pts; Alex Covarrubias, 10 pts)

29 DT Blue (Dante Duca, 20 pts; Bryan Vandever, 04 pts)

Standings as of 07/27/20

DT Orange 3 – 0

DT Green 2 – 1

DT Blue 0 – 4

