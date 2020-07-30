DENNIS TOWNSHIP - Dennis Township released new results of its Youth Basketball League July 27:
Seventh, Eighth and Ninth Grade Division
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
46 DT Green (Gage Cileone, 23 pts; Jerry White, 09 pts)
34 DT Blue (Troy Billiris, 26 pts; Megan Turner, Jordan Blakeslee & Justin Verity, 02 pts each)
Thursday, July 23, 2020
44 DT Red (Colin Gery, 26 pts; Nick Jamison, 08 pts)
43 DT Purple (Ben Lynch, 18 pts; Tyler McDevitt, 15 pts)
Standings as of 07/27/20
DT Purple 2 – 1
DT Green 2 – 1
DT Blue 1 – 2
DT Red 1 – 2
Fifth and Sixth Grade Division
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
45 DT Orange (Joey Povio, 19 pts; Lea Kern, 16 pts)
34 DT Blue (Dante Duca, 26 pts; Allison Nagle, 05 pts)
Thursday, July 23, 2020
40 DT Green (Paul Simmerman, 21 pts; Alex Covarrubias, 10 pts)
29 DT Blue (Dante Duca, 20 pts; Bryan Vandever, 04 pts)
Standings as of 07/27/20
DT Orange 3 – 0
DT Green 2 – 1
DT Blue 0 – 4