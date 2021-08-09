WILDWOOD CREST - Wildwood Crest released week 4 results from its recreational summer youth basketball league:
High School
July 19
Alfe’s Restaurant 57, Smitty’s Parking Lots 49: J.P. Baron exploded for a game-high 30 points, and Brady Eagan added 14 points for Alfe’s. Dennis Short (22) and Carter short (10) each scored in double figures in the loss.
Casiello Construction 58, Robert Murray Builders 34: Junior Hans led a balanced attack with 11 points, and Jordan Fusik and John Podgorski each added 10 points for the winners. Josh Vallese posted 12 points, and Joseph Cunningham chipped in eight points in the loss.
Mudhen Brewery 55, Water’s Edge Oceanfront Resort 30: Ernie Troiano netted 18 points and Joel Hutchinson contributed 16 points for the Mudhen. Chuckie Clunn registered 13 points, and Liam Alling chipped in six in the loss.
July 21
Robert Murray Builders 51, Alfe’s Restaurant 48: Josh Vallese’s fallaway three-pointer at the buzzer won it for RMB. Eddie Lord and Aydan Howell each scored 13 points for the winners. Brady Eagan (17) and J.P. Baron (13) each scored in double figures in the loss.
Mudhen Brewery 66, Casiello Construction 57: Joel Hutchinson netted 23 points, and Dom Troiano and Nicholas Sylvester each chipped in 13 points for the Mudhen. Junior Hans posted 23 points and Michael Zarfati added 18 points in the loss.
Smitty’s Parking Lots 64, Water’s Edge Oceanfront Resort 53: Dennis Short and Christian Short accounted for 16 points apiece for Smitty’s. Brett Hemphill (15) and Kevin Castro (13) led Water’s Edge.
Grades 3-5
July 20
Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 42, Lunch With Lynch 24: Callan Murtha led all scorers with 14 points, and Michael Sharkey added seven points for the winners. Brayden Mickus sank 12 points and Carter Givner added six in the loss.
Poppi’s Pizza 26, Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 16: Michael Sciarra’s 16 points, and Ryan Hebert’s four points paced Poppi’s. Joey Martin canned 10 points, and Jack McCann added four points in the loss.
Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 21, Clipper Dipper Ice Cream 10:
Finnegan Chaney pumped in a game-high 17 points, and Colin Flaherty added four points for the Adventurer. Matthew Lyman had six points, and Drew Robinson chipped in four points in the loss.
July 22
Lunch With Lynch 29, Clipper Dipper Ice Cream 10: Owen Bannon scored eight points, and Brayden Mickus added five points for Lunch With Lynch. Clipper Dipper got four points apiece from Matthew Lyman and Brooklyn Laughead.
Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 22, Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 6: Callan Murtha’s six points and Gary Troiano’s four points led a balanced scoring attack for the winners. Joey Martin scored four points, and Colin Kmetz added two points in the loss.
Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 24, Poppi’s Pizza 21: Finnegan Chaney’s 12 points and Mason Zuccarello’s six points led the Adventurer.
Michael Sciarra poured in 19 points, and Gavin Brown added two points in the loss.
Grades 6-8
July 20
Duffer’s Ice Cream 41, Cone Crazy 26: Nolan Mawhinney and Shawun McCormac each scored nine points, and Michael Blanda added eight to pace a balanced attack by Duffer’s. Robert Andrew (13) and Jack Kurtz (10) each scored in double figures in the loss.
Cabrera Hospitality 33, Winnie’s Manayunk 29: Joey Conley collected 13 points and Rebecca Benichou added nine points for Cabrera. Winnie’s got nine points from Trevor Troiano and seven points from Gianni Troiano.
Casiello Basketball 49, Dogtooth Bar & Grill 38: Luke Rachubinski (15) and Stephen Kmetz (13) each reached double figures for the winners. Alex Daniel poured in a game-best 22 points ,and Quinn
Reigner and Brody Zuccarello chipped in six points apiece for the Dogtooth.
July 22
Cone Crazy 47, Winnie’s Manayunk 43: Robert Andrews poured in a game-high 28 points, and Jack Kurtz produced 14 points for Cone Crazy. Troy Cignetti (16) and Trevor Troiano (12) each scored in double figures in the loss.
Casiello Basketball 45, Cabrera Hospitality 26: Stephen Kmetz topped all scorers, with 25 points, and Owen Haughey and Patrick Flaherty each added six points in the win. Joey Conley’s 18 points, and Rebecca Benichou’s four points led Cabrera Hospitality.
Dogtooth Bar & Grill 46, Duffer’s Ice Cream 36: Alex Daniel posted a game-high 22 points, and Nick Hebert sank nine points for the Dogtooth. Nolan Mawhinney and Katie Eichenhofer each scored six points in the loss.