DENNISVILLE - Dennis Township released results from its recreational youth basketball league:
Fifth/Sixth Grade Division – 01/27/21
31 Cape Insulation Company (Dante Duca, 15 pts; Alex Covarrubias, 10 pts)
27 Ocean View Resort (Paul Simmerman, 11 pts; Christopher Katz, 10 pts)
Fifth/Sixth Grade Division – 01/28/21
32 Cape Insulation Company (Dante Duca, 11 pts; Lea Kern, 08 pts)
16 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Allison Nagle, 10 pts; Joey Povio, 06 pts)
Standings as of 01/28/21
Cape Insulation Company 5 – 1
Ocean View Resort 3 – 3
1st Bank of Sea Isle City 1 – 5
Seventh/Eighth Grade Division – 01/27/21
38 Ocean View Resort (Jimmy Richie, 24 pts; Megan Turner, 06 pts)
34 Cape Insulation Company (Lily King, 20 pts; JJ McGroarty, 06 pts)
Seventh/Eighth Grade Division – 01/28/21
33 Cape Insulation Company (Lily King, 12 pts; Rylee Morrow, 10 pts)
29 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Kyle Pettit, 20 pts; Alexandria Connerton, 07 pts)
Standings as of 01/28/21
Ocean View Resort 5 – 1
1st Bank of Sea Isle City 3 – 3
Cape Insulation Company 1 – 5
PLAYOFF GAMES
Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 – 5th/6th Grade Division
33 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Joey Povio, 31 pts; Asher Thomas, 02 pts)
22 Ocean View Resort (Paul Simmerman, 20 pts; Olivia Famiano, 02 pts)
Friday, January 29, 2021 – 7th/8th Grade Division
46 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Isabelle Toland, 20 pts; Kyle Pettit, 16 pts)
33 Cape Insulation Company (Lily King, 13 pts; JJ McGroarty, 11 pts