DENNISVILLE - Dennis Township released results from its recreational youth basketball league:

Fifth/Sixth Grade Division – 01/27/21

31 Cape Insulation Company (Dante Duca, 15 pts; Alex Covarrubias, 10 pts)

27 Ocean View Resort (Paul Simmerman, 11 pts; Christopher Katz, 10 pts)

Fifth/Sixth Grade Division – 01/28/21

32 Cape Insulation Company (Dante Duca, 11 pts; Lea Kern, 08 pts)

16 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Allison Nagle, 10 pts; Joey Povio, 06 pts)

Standings as of 01/28/21

Cape Insulation Company 5 – 1

Ocean View Resort 3 – 3

1st Bank of Sea Isle City 1 – 5

Seventh/Eighth Grade Division – 01/27/21

38 Ocean View Resort (Jimmy Richie, 24 pts; Megan Turner, 06 pts)

34 Cape Insulation Company (Lily King, 20 pts; JJ McGroarty, 06 pts)

Seventh/Eighth Grade Division – 01/28/21

33 Cape Insulation Company (Lily King, 12 pts; Rylee Morrow, 10 pts)

29 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Kyle Pettit, 20 pts; Alexandria Connerton, 07 pts)

Standings as of 01/28/21

Ocean View Resort 5 – 1

1st Bank of Sea Isle City 3 – 3

Cape Insulation Company 1 – 5

PLAYOFF GAMES

Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 – 5th/6th Grade Division

33 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Joey Povio, 31 pts; Asher Thomas, 02 pts)

22 Ocean View Resort (Paul Simmerman, 20 pts; Olivia Famiano, 02 pts)

Friday, January 29, 2021 – 7th/8th Grade Division

46 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Isabelle Toland, 20 pts; Kyle Pettit, 16 pts)

33 Cape Insulation Company (Lily King, 13 pts; JJ McGroarty, 11 pts

