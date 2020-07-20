Dennis Township - Dennis Township released the results of it's youth summer basketball league for July 14:
5th and 6th Grade Division
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
29 DT Orange (Joey Povio, 13 pts; Dakota Laughlin, 08 pts)
23 DT Blue (Dante Duca, 09 pts; Allison Nagle, 08 pts)
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
18 DT Orange (Joey Povio, 07 pts; Dakota Laughlin, 06 pts)
13 DT Green (Paul Simmerman, 06 pts; Elle Curvan, 03 pts)
Thursday, July 16, 2020
30 DT Green (Paul Simmerman, 24 pts; Alex Covarrubias, 04 pts)
25 DT Blue (Dante Duca, 13 pts; Allison Nagle, 08 pts)
Standings as of 07/20/20
DT Orange 2 – 0
DT Green 1 – 1
DT Blue 0 – 2
7th, 8th and 9th Grade Division
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
64 DT Purple (Tyler McDevitt, 23 pts; Ben Lynch, 20 pts)
56 DT Blue (Troy Billiris, 42 pts; Jordan Blakeslee, 10 pts)
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
40 DT Purple (Ben Lynch, 15 pts; Tyler McDevitt, 12 pts)
38 DT Green (Gage Cileone, 14 pts; Jerry White, 10 pts)
54 DT Blue (Troy Billiris, 40 pts; Jordan Blakeslee, 12 pts)
44 DT Red (Joseph Raab, 11 pts; Nick Jamison, 10 pts)
Thursday, July 16, 2020
37 DT Green (Gage Cileone, 17 pts; Zach Steelman, 07 pts)
34 DT Red (Colin Gery, 16 pts; Jake Frie, 06 pts)
Standings as of 07/20/20
DT Purple 2 – 0
DT Blue 1 – 1
DT Green 1 – 1
DT Red 0 – 2