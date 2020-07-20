DT Logo

Dennis Township Dennis Township released the results of it's youth summer basketball league for July 14:

5th and 6th Grade Division

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

29 DT Orange (Joey Povio, 13 pts; Dakota Laughlin, 08 pts)

23 DT Blue (Dante Duca, 09 pts; Allison Nagle, 08 pts)

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

18 DT Orange (Joey Povio, 07 pts; Dakota Laughlin, 06 pts)

13 DT Green (Paul Simmerman, 06 pts; Elle Curvan, 03 pts)

Thursday, July 16, 2020

30 DT Green (Paul Simmerman, 24 pts; Alex Covarrubias, 04 pts)

25 DT Blue (Dante Duca, 13 pts; Allison Nagle, 08 pts)

Standings as of 07/20/20

DT Orange                    2 – 0

DT Green                      1 – 1

DT Blue                        0 – 2

7th, 8th and 9th Grade Division

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

64 DT Purple (Tyler McDevitt, 23 pts; Ben Lynch, 20 pts)

56 DT Blue (Troy Billiris, 42 pts; Jordan Blakeslee, 10 pts)

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

40 DT Purple (Ben Lynch, 15 pts; Tyler McDevitt, 12 pts)

38 DT Green (Gage Cileone, 14 pts; Jerry White, 10 pts)

54 DT Blue (Troy Billiris, 40 pts; Jordan Blakeslee, 12 pts)

44 DT Red (Joseph Raab, 11 pts; Nick Jamison, 10 pts)

Thursday, July 16, 2020

37 DT Green (Gage Cileone, 17 pts; Zach Steelman, 07 pts)

34 DT Red (Colin Gery, 16 pts; Jake Frie, 06 pts)

Standings as of 07/20/20

DT Purple                     2 – 0

DT Blue                        1 – 1

DT Green                      1 – 1

DT Red                         0 – 2

