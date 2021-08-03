SEA ISLE CITY - Sea Isle City’s Division of Recreation hosted the first Dave Farina Men’s Basketball Tournament July 31, at the JFK Boulevard courts, where 10 teams competed for a top prize of $500.
According to a municipal release, the event’s second-place team received a $100 gift certificate to Mike’s Seafood Market and Restaurant.
The namesake for this new event is a Sea Isle City native, who was a talented basketball player while attending Ocean City High School. In addition to being the co-owner of Farina and Boeshe Real Estate Company, Dave Farina is a past chairman of the Sea Isle City Tourism Commission, a long-time member of the Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce, and a current member of the board of directors at First Bank of Sea Isle City.
Farina and his family donated the tournament’s first-place prize of $500, which was presented to “Team Lakeys,” consisting of Jake Timby, 19, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania; Andrew Cohen, 27, of Holland, Pennsylvania; Will Pollick, 20, of Mullica Hill and Sea Isle City; Matthew Mullen, 29, of Horsham, Pennsylvania, and Sea Isle City; Dante Poli, 21, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania; Ryan Fitzpatrick, 22, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania; and Jimmy Robinson, 24, of Cinnaminson.
Sea Isle City’s Division of Recreation will host one additional one-day competition this summer – the Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament - scheduled for Aug. 14. For more info about the tournament or any other recreation program, call 609-263-0050/609-263-6163 or go to www.visitsicnj.com, and click the “recreation” link on the homepage.