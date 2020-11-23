robbinssignswithparents.jpg

Lindsay Robbins, of Cape May Technical High School's swim team, was joined by her parents and other school administration members as she signed a letter of intent to swim for Millersburg University's Division II swim program.

 Submitted

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CREST HAVEN - Cape May Tech scholar-athlete Lindsay Robbins, of Middle Township, signed a Millersville University letter of intent to swim in their Division II collegiate program last week.  

According to a release, Robbins is in Cape Tech’s Allied Medical Program of Study and plans to major in Sports Medicine/Physical Therapy. Her career highlights include three-time Cape Atlantic League first-team All-Star and is a three-time high school MVP. 

Dawn Dudley, swim coach, Joe Cascia, athletic coordinator, Valerie Sheets, guidance counselor, Steve Vitiello, principal, Robbins' parents and numerous other supporters were in attendance.  

Robbins stated, “I chose Millersville because it has the perfect combination of academics, athletics, and location.” 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.