CREST HAVEN - Cape May Tech scholar-athlete Lindsay Robbins, of Middle Township, signed a Millersville University letter of intent to swim in their Division II collegiate program last week.
According to a release, Robbins is in Cape Tech’s Allied Medical Program of Study and plans to major in Sports Medicine/Physical Therapy. Her career highlights include three-time Cape Atlantic League first-team All-Star and is a three-time high school MVP.
Dawn Dudley, swim coach, Joe Cascia, athletic coordinator, Valerie Sheets, guidance counselor, Steve Vitiello, principal, Robbins' parents and numerous other supporters were in attendance.
Robbins stated, “I chose Millersville because it has the perfect combination of academics, athletics, and location.”