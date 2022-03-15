Powder coating reduces CO2 emissions by up to 60% as compared to liquid paint. Since the powder coating process does not use solvents or chemicals, the process releases less pollutants into the air and therefore a smaller carbon footprint.
2. It’s Low Maintenance & Long Lasting
The aluminum products we carry from Alumi-Guard are made to withstand the harshest of conditions and surpass the 10,000-hour salt spray test; which is three times greater than other top aluminum manufacturers. Our durable, scratch resistant powder coated aluminum fences and gates are corrosion resistant and come with a limited lifetime warranty.
3. It’s Versatile and Decorative
Function is very important when deciding on a material for fencing, but style and beauty are almost equally important. Aluminum fence and railing is available in a wide variety of styles, heights, and colors and It fits well with any landscaping and architecture.
