CAPE MAY POINT – On Tuesday, the Garden Club of Cape May awarded scholarship money to four high school seniors pursuing higher education. The selected students, Sofia Jurusz from Middle Township High School, Trevor Magill from Cape May County Technical High School, Wiley Koskinen from Cape May County Technical High School, and Lindsey Rosell from Wildwood Catholic Academy, have all demonstrated an interest in science and environmental conservation.
This year, the Garden Club of Cape May is celebrating 40 years since its formation. It was first founded in 1983 by Ann Miller and K.C. Bennett. Today, the Garden Club prioritizes the Cape May County community by providing environmental education to elementary schools in the area and maintaining several community gardens throughout the county.
The scholarships, which have been distributed for almost 40 years, are fully funded by the Garden Club. The Garden Club hosts several fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for the scholarships. The fundraisers include a wreath sale in December and an annual flower show or plant sale.
Debbie Yeager, president of the Garden Club, is a longtime member of the club. She joined the club after a recommendation from a friend.
“My very dear friend and neighbor was a longtime member of the Garden Club. When we moved to Cape May, I learned a lot about gardening from her, and that’s why I joined the gardening club. One of our scholarships is named after her,” she said.
Debbie emphasized that the club is always trying to give back to the community. She said, “Funding the scholarship is part of our mission. We are very fortunate that we are able to provide scholarships to people that are interested in the environment and to possibly have a field of study with the environment. It is important that we give back, because we have been very fortunate as a Garden Club.”
Sofia Jurusz, from Wildwood Crest, applied for the scholarship because she plans on studying environmental science and biology in college. Sofia will attend Smith College in the Fall. At school, Sofia was involved in student council and was a member of the track, cross country, and swim teams. Outside of school, Sofia is a member of Wildwood Crest’s beach patrol.
In addition to receiving the scholarship, recent graduate Wiley Koskinen was also awarded the Stina Ferguson Memorial Award. Wiley is an animal lover from North Cape May. Although she is going into college undecided, Wiley is leaning towards majoring in the arts and natural sciences and will be enrolled at Goucher College in the Fall.
In high school, Wiley was a member of the theatre club and key club. Outside of school, Wiley volunteers with the Animal Outreach of Cape May, where he recently helped set up their high-effort, cat-filled booth at the West Cape May Strawberry Festival.
Trevor Magill is a senior from Cape May. Trevor applied for the scholarship because he is passionate about plants. In the fall, he plans to major in marine biology alongside a business minor at Stockton University. In high school, Trevor was a member of the swim team and the National FFA Organization. His favorite subject is physics.
Also from Cape May, Lindsey Rosell is a scholarship recipient who plans to attend North Carolina State University in the Fall. There, she will major in zoology. Lindsay applied for the scholarship because she loves nature.
She said, “I have an avid interest in environmental science.” At school, Lindsey was class president, a member of the student council, vice president of the honors society, and a member of both the swim and golf teams. Her favorite subject is chemistry. Outside of school, Lindsey is a student at Joanne Reagan Dance Studio in Lower Township.
The Garden Club of Cape May is looking forward to seeing Sofia, Wiley, Trevor, and Lindsey succeed in their respective educational endeavors. You can help support the scholarship by attending one of the Garden Club’s many fundraising events!