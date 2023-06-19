NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY POINT – On Tuesday, the Garden Club of Cape May awarded scholarship money to four high school seniors pursuing higher education. The selected students, Sofia Jurusz from Middle Township High School, Trevor Magill from Cape May County Technical High School, Wiley Koskinen from Cape May County Technical High School, and Lindsey Rosell from Wildwood Catholic Academy, have all demonstrated an interest in science and environmental conservation.

