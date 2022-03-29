“Spring cleaning” is more than cleaning out old cupboards, it means taking an honest look at a house’s outdoor space and deciding what needs to go and what new features can improve the space’s overall vibe. Spring has just begun, and now is an exciting time to get started on projects that had to be put on hold through winter. There’s a lot to do: rake the last of winter’s leaves, power wash the side of the house, get rid of unwanted plants...
Once things are looking fresh and clean, there are a lot of options that homeowners might consider to revitalize their spaces. Is it time for a firepit? A new fence or shed? New windows? An updated awning? These local businesses can help homeowners freshen their outdoor spaces, big or small, on any budget.
Coastal Fence and Railing
Coastal Fence and Railing of Green Creek, New Jersey is a proud dealer of fine fence products in every South Jersey Shore town. Turn your back yard into a private outdoor getaway at the shore or just open the back door and let those dogs run! For more information visit (609) 741-4264 or visit coastalfenceandrailing.com.
Island Awnings
Island Awnings manufactures, installs, stores, and maintains residential as well as commercial awnings throughout Cape May County. With thousands of options, they find the perfect color and design to coincide with your property’s exterior. Their Awnings come with a 10-year warranty, and are of the highest quality, from the custom aluminum frames to the weather-tested fabrics. Island Awnings is a trusted family business, and the team looks forward to adding value to your property. For more information, call 609-780-8200.
Murphy Fence
Whether your pool needs a gate around it, or you want a fenced-in yard, do not hesitate to contact Murphy Fence for your fencing needs. Contact Murphy Fence Company at (609) 886-1635 or visit www.murphyfence.com for more information. Murphy Fence Company is conveniently located at 507 Seashore Rd. in Cape May.
Klenswite Pool and Spas
Few things are more fun than swimming in your own pool. If you have a pool that needs some TLC or want to put a new one in, Klenswite Pools & Spas is the place to go first. They offer swimming pool sales and service in Rio Grande, NJ and the surrounding areas. Their staff is well-trained to handle any repair needs or installation work you need for your pool. Give them a call at 609-465-4311 or visit them at klenswite.com
Progressive Fence and Rail
A fence installed by Progressive Fence & Railing can add to your home’s overall appeal and can even add value to your home. Located in Avalon, NJ Progressive is passionate about improving the homes of residents. For more information, call 609-961-3471 or visit progressivefenceandrail.com.
Screenmobile
Need to install or repair your window, door, and enclosure screens this season? Perhaps turn your porch and patio into an extended living space, add motorized screens or sun control, and solar screens. Locally owned and 100% mobile Screenmobileprovides the highest quality screening materials for customers. For more information call (609) 465-5688, email cape-atlantic@screenmobile.com or visit online at screenmobile.com/cape-atlantic
Seashore Sheds
Seashore Sheds and Gazebos have provided customers with high-quality, durable sheds for more than 25 years. Their highly trained and friendly staff will work with you to design the custom shed of your dreams or can help you select just the right in-stock shed for quick delivery. Call them at (609) 884-3381 for more information or visit them onlineat 507 Seashore Rd., Cape May, NJ 08204 or online at www.seashoresheds.com.
Shore Fire
Contact Shore Fire for any outdoor firepit needs. The Shore Fire/Chimney Doctor, Inc. has been family-owned and operated since 1991. They specialize in retail fireplace and wood stove sales and installations as well as chimney cleaning, inspections, and chimney repairs. We are licensed and insured. For more information contact chimdocs@comcast.net or call 609-463-8400. Shore Fire is located at 201 Schoolhouse Lane CMCH, NJ 08210. Visit them online at shorefirenj.net
South Jersey Glass
Whatever your next project may be, we have you covered! South Jersey Glass and Door has been proudly distributing and installing custom glass products for commercial, industrial, and residential properties since 1927. Qualified technicians will ensure that all projects are installed according to plan, on time, and within budget. Stop in soon at theshowroom at 2505 New Jersey Avenue in North Wildwood, call 609-522-2151, or visit sjglassanddoor.com for more information and to get your free estimate on your upcoming project.
Totally Casual Outdoor Furniture
Totally Casual Outdoor Furniture is a premier outdoor furniture retailer located in Cape May Court, NJ. Totally Casual Outdoor Furniture partners with top-of-the-line outdoor furniture manufacturers to offer the best quality furniture at the best prices around. Our team works to combine durability and aesthetics when finding the perfect outdoor furniture for you. Give them a call at 609-465-7370 or visit them online at www.totallycasualoutdoorfurniture.com
Town Bank Builders
Want a fresh new look for the exterior of your home? Your vision, our craftsmanship. Town Bank Builders is there with you through all phases of construction. Contact Town Bank Builders today. For more information call 609-884-5151 or visit townbankbuilders.com.