Poorly insulated homes mean larger bills for homeowners. Many houses in Cape May County are very old and may not have efficient heating or cooling systems. A house built in the early 1900s for example was not designed with modern heating or aid conditioning in mind; many cracks and crevices let out heat and conditioned air, which ultimately costs homeowners more each month.
There are several easy ways to identify drafts. Many drafts are obvious and can simply be felt by standing near a drafty window or door. For drafts that you might have a harder time identifying, an infrared thermometerenables homeowners to hunt for drafts themselves. These patchy spots can berecalked at home at a low cost.
The upfront cost of a new system will pay for itself over months of savings that come with a more efficiently heated and cooled house. If you’re looking to upgrade your systems or want to find out how to improve your current solutions, giveBowman’sa call at 609-522-0121, or visitwww.bowmansair.com.
Sometimes the solution is as simple as improved insulation. The folks atAtlantic Insulation and Construction Servicescan help you properly insulate your house and can tell you what needs to be improved to maintain peak efficiency and to prevent long-term damage from humidity or mold. Reach them at 609-465-6670 or visit them online atwww.aicsnj.com
Windows too are often the culprit; windows that are not properly sealed let cold air rush in during the coldest months of the year. Similarly, they leak conditioned air in the hot summer months. The same goes for drafty doors.South Jersey Glass and Doorin North Wildwood can help you fix or replace aging windows and doors, which can ultimately make a house easier to at the desired temperature. Reach them at 609-522-2151 or visit them online at www.sjglassanddoor.com