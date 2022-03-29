Cape May County is battered by the wind throughout the winter months, and the cold weather can make outdoor repairs hard when damage strikes. A season’s worth of debris, dirt, and damage can build up easily. With warm weather finally making its way to the county, now is a good time to take care of some housekeeping items. Was there damage to your roof? Does the siding on your home need to be power washed? Could the driveway be cleaned up and sprayed off? Are your shutters fresh and undamaged? Lots of local businesses are here to help with a wide variety of housekeeping necessities. No matter your budget, you aren’t alone!
Bob Poderis Roofing
There is no project too big or too small for Bob Poderis Roofing. Locally owned and operated in Cape May County, they are here for any of your roofing and gutter needs. Free estimates available. Reach them at 856-236-2886 or visit them online at bobpoderisroofing.com
Colmar Home Repair Center
Colmar Home Repair Center, newly located in North Cape May offers a suite of home improvement hardware, paints, wood, and other essentials for those looking to do much of the housework themselves. They also offer outdoor furniture, beach gear, house supplies, home and garden supplies, paint, and more. Visit them in-store at 3845 Bayshore Road, call them at 609-536-3959, or visit them online at www.colmarhomecenter.com
DLC Painting and Power Washing
DLC Painting and Power Washing provides interior and exterior painting services, cabinets, doors, drywall / plaster repair, and a full suite of power washing services. For a free quote, call them at 609-408-5052, or shoot them an email at dlcpainting.powerwashing@gmail.com
Frank Vincent Windows, Roofing, Siding & Doors
Frank Vincent Windows, Roofing, Siding & Doors has been a trusted name in home improvements for more than 60 years. Serving South Jersey homeowners with expert workmanship and the highest quality products is our top priority. Located in Northfield, they are family-owned and operated and specialize in personalized service for every client. Call them at (609) 641-2389, or visit them online at www.frankvincentwindowsandroofing.com
Imperial Shell Additions
Imperial Shell Additions has served South Jersey for over 30 years. They do excavation, footings foundation, all exterior and interior walls, siding, roof, and the removal of all trash. For shells, they have many models to choose from; they provide supply drawings and obtain all building permits. Those looking to add to their homes should give Imperial Shell Additions a call at 609-332-4770
Got Windows, Got Closets? Satori Associates does it all for your Closets and Window Treatments. Window treatments of all types are available and temporary paper shades will hold you over until product is installed. Closets for any room in the house will keep your home organized allowing you more time to enjoy life. They design Outside the Closet too, Wardrobes, Entertainment Units, Etc... Locally owned, call Kathy Satori at 856-979-9913 for an appointment & more information, or email satoriassociates@aol.com
Rainbow International
Established in 1981, Rainbow Restoration® offers home restoration, commercial restoration and carpet cleaning services through over 400 locations worldwide. Their restoration services cover fire damage restoration, water damage restoration, mold removal, smoke damage restoration, and more.
When disaster strikes you can rely on rapid and professional restoration service from Rainbow International. Their service locations are on call 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Give them a call at 609-624-2244