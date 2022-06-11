CAPE-MAY-LOGO

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - Cape May is a highly successful summer resort destination with all the trappings of a seashore community blended with unique access to the historic charms of a National Historic Landmark.  

With that success has come a persistent, seemingly indomitable problem: Visitors and residents cannot park or easily move about during the peak summer months when the city’s population of people and vehicles soars. 

City transportation and parking have been consistently cited as significant problems for decades. Cape May City Council initiated yet another effort to sort through the transportation issues June 8. 

By resolution, the city is establishing a new effort to hopefully develop what the resolution calls a “comprehensive citywide transportation system.”  

A reinvigorated Municipal Parking Advisory Committee will undertake the planning effort to conceptualize and define the plan. The city will then turn to the financial expertise on its Municipal Taxation and Revenue Advisory Committee to look at ways to fund the plan and generate the revenue necessary to keep it operational. 

The transportation system plan will consider ways to make use of “shuttle vehicles and other such conveyances” as practical methods “to reduce the demands for parking throughout the city.” The resolution placed no timeframe on the development of the plan. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.