As the temperature outside begins to drop and you’re spending more and more time indoors, it’s easy to forget about the outdoors. It’s important to prepare the outside of your home for harsh winter weather, especially living in an area of frequent coastal storms and high winds.
Taking some preventative measures now will help prevent damage to your fence. You never know when the first snowflake may fall!
Trim Trees
To avoid tree limbs crushing your fence, trim any overhanging limbs. Also, remove any dead or dying trees near your fence, as they are likely to uproot and fall during a storm.
Put Outdoor Objects Away
Anything that the high winds can pick up and move is a potential threat to not only your fence, but also your car and home, and your neighbors’ cars and homes. It’s best to put patio furniture, trash cans, grills, flowerpots and other lawn decorations in your shed, garage or other enclosed area for the winter.
Dispose of Leaves and Debris
If leaves and debris are left at the base of your wood fence, they can trap moisture which can cause rot. By clearing leaves and debris before winter begins, you’ll save yourself the headache of dealing with any damage later on.
Secure Gates
Consider using a drop rod, padlock or chain to secure your fence gates shut during high winds. This will keep your gates from slamming against your fence or house, and potentially getting ripped off in the wind.
