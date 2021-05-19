Summer is the perfect time to start home renovation projects and get geared up for a fun season! South Jersey Glass and Door offers all types of glass and mirrors for any residential projects or home renovations. Whether you are looking for a glass table top or custom mirror wall, South Jersey Glass and Door can supply and install float glass, energy-efficient insulated glass, and even fireplace and woodstove glass. Services include glass repair for wood, aluminum and steel windows and doors, as well as insulated glass replacement and much more!
If you have ever wanted to remodel your bathroom but do not know where to start, try a frameless shower glass enclosure. South Jersey Glass and Door is the leading provider for frameless shower glass enclosures in the region. Their specialists will walk you through the entire process and engineer a custom frameless shower door enclosure that is tailor made for you and your bathroom.
With the warm weather upon us screen panels and storm doors are getting more use than ever! If you are looking to have the minor defects in your screen repaired you can bring that screen down to the North Wildwood location of South Jersey Glass and Door and they can make your screen look like new! If a new storm door is what you are interested in there are plenty of samples in the North Wildwood Show Room.
Qualified technicians will ensure that all projects are installed according to plan, on time, and within budget. Stop in soon at the new show room at 2505 New Jersey Avenue in North Wildwood, call 609-522-2151, or visit sjglassanddoor.com for more information and to get your free estimate on your upcoming project.