A type of polyurethane, Spray foam insulation was invented in the 1930’s. Over the years it has been upgraded and improved to be a safe and high performing material. It is found in everyday items – cars, planes, boats, refrigerators, freezers, coolers, etc. While at the onset, more expensive than traditional batt insulation, spray foam will save you money in the long run. It will save as much as 30% or more on your heating and cooling costs. It will keep your home cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. And if you’re replacing your ac/heating units, you won’t have to have as large of a unit.Spray foam insulation controls the indoor air quality and reduces pollutants, allergens and insects/mice from entering the home. It also strengthens the walls and roofs of a home. According to tests done by the National Association of Home Builders, spray foam will increase the strength as much as 300%. This is especially important in areas that are prone to hurricanes or strong winds.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has rated closed cell spray foam insulation as a highly acceptable flood-resistant material. In order for FEMA to consider a material to be flood-resistant, it must be able to withstand direct contact with floodwater for an extended period (72 hours) of time. (www.fema.gov)
When it comes to your home’s basement or crawlspace, having insulation that rejects bulk water for up to 72 hours can go a long way in helping to prevent significant damage that hurricanes sometimes cause. Closed cell is the optimal choice to effectively insulate subfloors in flood zones. Not only is it waterproof, it also increases the strength of the building to which it is applied. As a vapor barrier, closed cell creates a seal that prevents humid air from moving through the insulation and into your home, keeping humidity and moisture out.
How much closed cell foam do I need ?
With spray foam insulation more is not always better. It has been proven that at 2 to 2 ½ inches you have met 96% efficiency.
Still on the fence?
Still on the fence about spray foam? Consider this example that was given to us – “Think of the enclosure of the home as what a set of clothing is for the human body on a windy, damp winter day. A sweater (fibrous insulation) provides insulation (R-value) to retain body heat – but it does not stop wind (air movement) or control moisture. You would be very uncomfortable with just a sweater; you would be more comfortable adding a thin waterproof windbreaker (air barrier and vapor retarder). Spray foam insulation is the only insulation that can provide the R-value, air barrier and vapor barrier in a single product.” (www.sprayfoam.org)
