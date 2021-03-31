As the spring season approaches it brings the promise of warm weather and the desire to spruce things up to enjoy throughout the warmer months. Outdoor projects play a vital role in spring cleaning and DIY. More than a year into Coivd-19, a global lifestyle change can impact how money is spent and what becomes a priority in home improvements. It is no secret that the population has invested more money into their homes this year than ever before, especially considering the amount of time spent at home the past twelve months. If you, like many others, have wanted to optimize and extend living space then this article is for you! We have complied a central bank of ideas with local businesses and connections if you are looking to upgrade your outdoor living space. It is never too early to get started. Don’t hesitate to wait, book your project today!
Shore Fire
Contact Shore Fire for any outdoor firepit needs. The Shore Fire/Chimney Doctor, Inc. has been family-owned and operated since 1991. They specialize in retail fireplace and wood stove sales and installations as well as chimney cleaning, inspections, and chimney repairs. We are licensed and insured. For more information contact chimdocs@comcast.net or call (609) 463-8400. Shore Fire is located at 201 Schoolhouse Lane CMCH, NJ 08210.
Murphy Fence
Whether the pool needs a gate around it or you want a fenced-in yard, do not hesitate to contact Murphy Fence today. Contact Murphy Fence Company at (609) 886-1635 or visit www.murphyfence.com for more information. Murphy Fence Company is conveniently located at 507 Seashore Rd. in Cape May.
Screenmobile
Need to install or repair your window, door, and enclosure screens this season? Perhaps turn your porch and patio into an extended living space, add motorized screens or sun control, and solar screens. Locally owned and 100% mobile Screenmobile provides the highest quality screening materials for customers. For more information call (609) 465-5688, email cape-atlantic@screenmobile.com or visit online at screenmobile.com/cape-may-and-atlantic-counties.
Seashore Sheds
Seashore Sheds and Gazebos has been providing customers with the highest quality sheds for more than 25 years. Our highly trained and friendly staff will work with you to design the custom shed of your dreams or help you in selecting just the right in-stock shed for quick delivery. Call us, at (609) 884-3381 for more information or visit us, at 507 Seashore Rd., Cape May, NJ 08204 or online at www.seashoresheds.com.
Town Bank Builders
Want a fresh new look for the exterior of your home? Contact Town Bank Builders today.
South Jersey Glass
Whatever your next project may be, we have you covered! South Jersey Glass and Door has been proudly distributing and installing custom glass products for commercial, industrial, and residential properties since 1927. Areas of service include Cumberland, Cape May, Atlantic, Salem, Gloucester, Camden and Burlington Counties. Qualified technicians will ensure that all projects are installed according to plan, on time, and within budget. Stop in soon at the new showroom at 2505 New Jersey Avenue in North Wildwood, call 609-522-2151, or visit sjglassanddoor.com for more information and to get your free estimate on your upcoming project.
Island Awnings
Island Awnings manufactures, installs, stores, and maintains residential as well as commercial awnings throughout Cape May County. With thousands of options, we will find the perfect color and design to coincide with your property’s exterior. Our product can reduce the temperature of the shaded area by 20 degrees allowing for a more comfortable space. At the same time, our awnings can give your utilities a break by blocking the sun’s heat rays and lowering the amount of Air Conditioning needed, saving you money monthly. Our Awnings come with a 10-year warranty, and are of the highest quality, from the custom aluminum frames to the weather-tested fabrics. Island Awnings is a trusted family business, and the team looks forward to adding value to your property. For more information, call 609-780-8200.
Progressive Fence and Rail
A fence installed by Progressive Fence & Railing can add to your home’s overall appeal and can even add value to your home. For more information, call (609) 449-8079 or visit progressivefenceandrail.com.