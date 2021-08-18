How do you know when your home might need to have the insulation replaced? When your home insulation starts to wear out and lose its efficiency, it can start to hit you where it counts most these days and that is your wallet.
Have you noticed that your energy bills have increased? Does the temperature in your house change often or is uneven? Do you have a tough time getting your house to your desired temperature and then keeping it there? Do certain rooms have a draft? Or worse, is your health being compromised? Is anyone in your household suffering from frequent allergies or illness? Aging or damaged insulation can be a breeding ground for allergens and mold. Are you experiencing condensation or moisture issues? Are you having a problem with mice, insects, or other rodents? Does your insulation appear to be wet, thin, falling?
Knowing your home’s history is important as older houses may be using very old or low-quality insulation. Some houses may not have any at all (like the old cottages that were primarily used for summer vacations). Whatever your house has, you should inspect it, especially if you answered yes to questions previously asked.
So, which insulation should you use? Different types of insulation do have different lifespans.
Spray foam insulation is the most effective, durable, and reliable types of home insulation. Spray foam insulation is mold resistant, does not hold moisture, is stationary, and will last a lifetime. Rarely does spray foam insulation need to be replaced unless you are doing construction in that area. Spray foam is also the insulation that is approved by the Heart & Lung Association as well as FEMA. While the initial cost will be more than fiberglass, the savings will be in the long run with your utility bills.
Fiberglass (batt) insulation has been the go-to insulation because it is somewhat effective and because of the complacency of our industry whether it be from the architect or the builder. Fiberglass starts to lose its efficiency once it is installed. It will settle over time, and this will lead to air leaks. More often than not, any insulation over 10 years old should be inspected to see how and if it is holding up. Fiberglass is not waterproof, is not mold resistant, and can often be seen sagging. Mice and other critters like to make their homes in the fiberglass.
We at AICS can address your issues and guide you through your questions. You can contact us and check out our reviews at www.aicsnj.com.