Vinyl fencing is an attractive and low-maintenance addition to any home. It is available in a variety of styles and colors, and it can last for decades Cedar is a naturally beautiful fence material, and many people consider the defects in the lumber as an advantage which adds character to the fence. There are a few things to consider when deciding between these two products.
Maintenance
Vinyl fence requires very little maintenance. It doesn’t warp, rot, splinter, or peel and it will never need sanding or painting. Power washing once or twice a year is typically all that is needed to keep a vinyl fence looking brand new. Wood fencing will need to be painted, stained, or sealed unless you want a weathered unfinished look. While this does mean that wood requires more maintenance than vinyl it also means changing the look or color of your fence can be done with a quick and easy coat of paint.
Strength
Dents and dings from everyday life are less noticeable on wood than vinyl however vinyl fencing is often considered to be stronger than wood due to its ability to flex and therefore absorb some of the impact from wind or other outside forces before breaking.
Warranty
Wood fence material has a limited lifespan and does not typically come with any sort of material warranty while often vinyl fence materials are backed by a lifetime warranty. Some professional fence installers will also provide their customers with a workmanship warranty that typically applies to any fence material.
