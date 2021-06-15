Murphy Fence photo.jpg

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Vinyl fencing is an attractive and low-maintenance addition to any home. It is available in a variety of styles and colors, and it can last for decades  Cedar is a naturally beautiful fence material, and many people consider the defects in the lumber as an advantage which adds character to the fence. There are a few things to consider when deciding between these two products.

Maintenance

Vinyl fence requires very little maintenance. It doesn’t warp, rot, splinter, or peel and it will never need sanding or painting. Power washing once or twice a year is typically all that is needed to keep a vinyl fence looking brand new. Wood fencing will need to be painted, stained, or sealed unless you want a weathered unfinished look. While this does mean that wood requires more maintenance than vinyl it also means changing the look or color of your fence can be done with a quick and easy coat of paint.

Strength

Dents and dings from everyday life are less noticeable on wood than vinyl however vinyl fencing is often considered to be stronger than wood due to its ability to flex and therefore absorb some of the impact from wind or other outside forces before breaking.

Warranty

Wood fence material has a limited lifespan and does not typically come with any sort of material warranty while often vinyl fence materials are backed by a lifetime warranty. Some professional fence installers will also provide their customers with a workmanship warranty that typically applies to any fence material.

Murphy Fence Company is South Jersey’s largest local manufacturer and installer of fence, railing, and more. We are located at 507 Seashore Rd in Cape May. Visit us online at www.murphyfence.com or give us a call at 609-886-1635 for more information about our products and installation.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.