A shed is so much more than just storage space, it also adds beauty and definition to your backyard! But if you don’t want to use your shed in a conventional way, how should you use it? Consider transforming your shed into a workspace so you can have your a private office or art studio right in your own backyard.
Step One: Clean Out Your Shed
If your shed has served as space for your unwanted junk, now is the time to separate trash from treasure. Take the time to sort your items. Keep what you like, sell items that you no longer need, and trash the junk that can’t be saved. Once your shed is cleared out, clean it from floor to ceiling to ensure you’re ready for the next step.
Step Two: Finish the Inside
The next step to turn your shed into a workspace is to insulate, put up drywall, add flooring, and paint to brighten the space up! Installing trim, such as baseboards and crown molding will help to further transform the space from a shed into an extension of your home.
Step Three: Furnish & Decorate
Add a rug for comfort and style, then plan out your floorplan for furniture, storage, and more. Take the opportunity to shop for any items you do not have to bring your vision to life. Once your interior is furnished, it’s time to add the last few elements. Add your storage units, comfortable chairs, curtains, and more! Hang wall art to make your work studio a creative space, then you’re ready to work!
