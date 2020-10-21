What can you do to make the most of the outdoors during the change of seasons? We do not want to end up, again, stuck inside because temperatures have begun to drop. There is still time to make the most of and ensure that football season and Fall holiday celebrations are safe, socially distanced events. Whatever space you have around your home, a porch, patio, or deck – carve it out into a little bit of seating, a little bit of dining, and a place to keep living into the fall. We all know, everything is safer outside with ventilation. So think about adding a gazebo, screening in a porch, or repurposing indoor furniture into weatherproofed garden-meets-living room focal points. Refashion an old armoire or TV cabinet from the Habitat ReStore into a housing unit for the big screen. With some easily available waterproof paints and sealing of the cracks and crevices, you can be watching Sunday football in the great outdoors in no time. Don’t forget to add lighting, pillows, and hubs for food and beverage service as well. With just a little imagination and ambition to fight the confines of the four walls inside, anything is possible to add living space to your exterior.
The Cape May County Habitat for Humanity Restore is located at 20 Court House South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. For more information about the Cape May County Habitat for Humanity, visit www.habitatcapemaycounty.org.