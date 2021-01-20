Remodeling, cleaning, down-sizing or just getting organized? Whatever your project is don’t let the items you no longer need end up in your local landfill. In 2020, the Habitat for Humanity Restore of Cape May County in partnership with the community was able to divert over 634,000 pounds of used goods and turn them into repurposed items.
The ReStore accepts new and gently used appliances, furniture, building materials, household goods and more from individuals and from companies. The donation process is as simple as going to h4hcapemay.com and scheduling a curbside pick-up with a donation ambassador or dropping off items at the store Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Best of all, the money raised by Habitat ReStores helps families build a decent and affordable place to call home. When the donated items are sold, the money helps families achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better future.
Habitat Restore is located at 20 Court House South Dennis Rd next to Big Lots in Cape May Court House. Call (609) 465-1626 with any questions and visit h4hcapemay.com to donate. The ReStore accepts purchases over the phone for any items viewed on Instagram or Facebook. Delivery service is also available.