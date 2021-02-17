There are many reasons why a homeowner may decide to add fencing to their property. Fences can be decorative and can also improve the functionality of a yard and provide extra security and privacy. With the wide variety of options available today it can be challenging to decide which material, color, and style will be just right for your property.
Purpose
Consider the primary reason for your fence, it may help guide your decision on material and style. If your intention is to gain privacy you will want to look at styles that have little to no spaces between the pickets. If you are just looking for property line delineation, a less expensive post and rail style fence would work nicely.
Maintenance
How much time are you willing to invest in maintaining your fence? If your answer is, “as little as possible”, vinyl fence may be the best choice for you as it typically only requires occasional power washing to keep clean. Cedar fencing has a natural beauty but may require more of a time commitment if you decide to keep it stained, sealed, or painted.
Rules and Restrictions
It is important to understand local regulations before starting any home improvement project. You may need a permit in your Township as well as homeowner’s association (if applicable) may have rules in place pertaining to fence placement, height, and even style. If you have or are planning on installing a pool, there are certain safety guidelines to keep in mind as well.
Budget
Pricing can be a big factor in the decision-making process when it comes to having a fence installed. Once you have an idea of how much fence you will need, consider getting quotes for more than one style or type of material and see what aligns best with your budget. Alternatively, you could choose to fence your yard in phases, therefore spreading out the cost over a few years.
It is never too soon to start planning for summer projects! Contact Murphy Fence Company to schedule your free estimate at 609-886-1635, visit us online at www.murphyfence.com, or visit our office located at 507 Seashore Rd., in Cape May NJ 08204.