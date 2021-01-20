Don't let your shed become disorganized or overrun with junk! Instead, turn it into a well-lit, useful space that has everything you need at hand. We'll show you how it's done with the best shed storage ideas and projects to finally keep your shed clutter free and use your shed to its full potential.
Peg Board Wall
Installing pegboard walls is a great option if you’ll be using your shed as a workshop or hobby space. This type of storage system allows for the use of a variety of accessories allowing you to customize your organization strategy to what best works for your needs. Basically – with pegboards – the possibilities are endless. Pegboard systems can store everything from groups of small items like screws and nails to larger handheld tools. The option to move pegs around on the board is great in order to adjust and accommodate new additions to the shed. You can also customize your board by painting it.
Utility Hooks
Shed storage and wall organization gets a major upgrade due to utility hooks. These sturdy hooks make is easy to hang large, awkward items such as bikes, wheelbarrows, camping and sports equipment. Do you have a ton of screwdrivers or chisels in your shed? Utility hooks are a good way to store all of your small tools in one, convenient spot.
Magnetic Strips
Magnetic strips offer a user-friendly install and is the perfect storage solution for frequently used tools. Most heavy-duty magnetic strips can simply be attached to your wall by strong adhesive or nails – be sure to invest in good quality to protect your tools. Magnetic strips provide convenient storage when mounted near a workbench or even inside cabinet doors. Keep your most accessed tools and items easily available and very secure with magnetic strip storage.
Shelving
Shelving units are a must for any shed organization project. Getting everything off of the ground and onto shelves will help you maximize your square footage. Free-standing metal shelving is excellent for storing tubs and bins, and the shelves can shift around whenever you need to reorganize. Keep an eye out for durable shelves! An added bonus is grated bottoms to prevent dirt and debris from collecting! Keep similar items grouped together. If you stack anything in storage bins totes, be sure to label them clearly so that you can easily find whatever it is that you are looking for. Take the time to make a plan and come up with a system that works well for your needs. Remember – organization is key and makes all the difference in the long run.
