It is no surprise given the events of the past year, that many people are interested in a space at home that’s all their own. The concept of man caves has been around forever but in recent years the “she shed” has given this old idea a run for its money.
A she shed is typically a small, dedicated space outside the home that is designed especially for you. It is essentially a lady haven. Let’s face it: We all want a little space to call our own. Whether it's a creative escape or a cozy cottage, these she sheds prove that you don't need a lot of space to have a seriously stellar backyard getaway.
We've rounded up a few ideas in case you want to get in on the trend. Perhaps you could create an art studio that can be a dedicated workspace with some nice natural light that offers room to make a mess in peace. A she shed would also be a great reading room in which a mini retreat could be created to disappear to with a book. Are you a gardener at heart? Consider creating a potting shed. Planters and gardening tools can be right at arm’s reach in a backyard space turned into a garden oasis. Create an outdoor office. Make that stylish office you’ve been dreaming up since working from home. With a special space and privacy, you can now accomplish even more.
Here are some steps to think about when designing your perfect she shed space.
The outside of your she shed is just as important as the inside, so don’t forget the importance of adding “curb appeal.” A simple coat of paint combined with some flower boxes, plants, and decorations like wind chimes will create a welcoming feel.
The next step to creating your backyard getaway is to prepare the inside. Installing some drywall and painting the inside of your shed will make it feel brand new. Consider installing flooring or simply use a large area rug to cover the space.
Keeping in mind the activities you plan to use the space for, finish the look by adding furnishings and décor. This is your chance to get creative, but we suggest items such as bookshelves, comfy chairs, a small table, pillows, blankets, curtains, wall art, and mood lighting.
