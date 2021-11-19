Farmhouse sink

An example of a farmhouse sink

Farmhouse sinks are as charming as they are versatile. They are traditionally-made of fireclay or porcelain, both of which are hard and durable. Copper, stainless steel, cast iron, and nickel also make beautiful farmhouse sinks. The sink’s apron can be a hammered design, ribbed, or smooth. If you are concerned with wasting water, remember that these sinks are deep and the basin can also be split in half (or with one side slightly larger than the other).

Farmhouse sinks are usually set below and slightly in front of cabinets; this enables counter debris to be easily wiped into them, and if there happens to be an overflow, water will go directly to the floor and not onto the cabinets. Farmhouse sinks originated in Ireland and Britain in the 1700s. They were designed to hold a lot of water, since there was no running water available at the time and water was fetched by hand.

Wayland Lewis is a local expert on interior kitchen design; he is the owner of Kitchen Design in Cape May Court House. 

 

