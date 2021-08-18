A hurricane is a huge storm that can be up to 600 miles across and have strong winds spiraling inward and upward at speeds of 75 to 200 mph. Hurricanes pose significant challenges. They can be life-threatening as well as cause serious property-threatening hazards such as flooding, storm surge, high winds and tornadoes. Such challenges are considerably less difficult when business owners and families prepare for hurricane season in advance. A proactive approach to hurricane season can minimize the effects of these powerful storms, which can cause potentially costly property damage. Such preparation also reduces the likelihood that individuals will be involved in accidents and/or suffer injuries. Hurricane season is upon us, so now is a great time for business and homeowners to prepare for the months ahead.
The Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1st to November 30th. New Jersey's tropical storm activity is typically between August and late October. The preparations you make for hurricanes will also help you survive all types of natural disasters.