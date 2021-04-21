There are many thoughts and opinions out there about insulation and we are going to take a look at the top five so that you can make a wiser and more sound decision when making the move to reinsulate.
-R Values accurately reflect energy performance – FICTION! R values that you see on insulation packaging are based on test results that completely eliminate air movement. Typical fluffy insulation (batt) will allow drafts and air currents to flow between wall cavities and attics. The air movement will lower that insulation performance. Spray foam performance doesn’t decline because the air is sealed; therefore, spray is often more than twice as effective as the batt and it doesn’t lose its efficiency over time like batt does.
-Vapour barriers trap moisture – FICTION! Vapour barriers actually stop moisture from moving into wall cavities while also letting trapped moisture escape.
-Spray foam is bad – FICTION! Properly applied spray foam gives safe results and outstanding air sealing. There is no other insulation that is better for sealing and insulating. It is the only type of insulation classified as an “acceptable flood-resistant material” by FEMA and specified by the American Heart & Lung Healthy Heart Program.
-Batt insulation is good for cathedral ceilings- FICTION! Placing batt and covering with a vapour barrier is risky in a cathedral ceiling because there’s no place for condensation to escape if it builds up within the roof structure. The ceilings insulated with batt need open vent space from the eaves to the peak to prevent condensation or they need to be insulated with spray foam.
-Spray foam insulation is a nightmare for plumbers and electricians – FICTION! In new construction, the wiring and plumbing is completed before the spray foam is applied. If there is a problem down the road, the spray foam can be cut out where needed and then reinsulated. Any extra wiring can run on a path that minimizes the distance through foam—go through interior walls and floors to get to exterior walls and ceilings. With spray foam, the insulation itself provides the air seal, allowing other trades more flexibility in some of the products they choose and how they are installed.
