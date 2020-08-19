Polished concrete is more economical than carpet or tile. You can expect to pay between $3 and $12 per square foot for polished concrete, depending on your location and the complexity of the project. Pricing is dependent upon how many levels of grinding will be required to get the floor to a suitably smooth surface. The cost can go up from there depending upon any decorative effects that are applied, such as staining or scoring.
Polished concrete cost tends to be more economical with large spaces. Bill Stewart, owner of Stewart’s Concrete Polishing says “the cost savings, overall, for polished concrete floors is well worth your investment.”
Costs for polished concrete will range depending upon the type of concrete, the amount of polishing, and the square foot area. Stewart says “there are different price points for various levels and designs for polished concrete, that’s why we examine and estimate each potential job and provide our best recommendation.”
Polished concrete has high ratings vs. other flooring materials for the following reasons: longevity and performance, ease of maintenance, ability to radiate heat and store solar energy, invulnerability to humidity or moisture, and its ability to prohibits mold, mildew, dust mites, and other allergens. It is a sustainable flooring option when compared to tiles and carpeting.
The downside to tile floors is chips, delamination, and cracks over time. Carpeting does not hold up over the years from wear and tear. You’ll see staining on the carpeting and it can hold moisture, mold, and mildew. When you compare pricing to tile or carpeting, polished concrete wins. The square foot cost is much lower for concrete than tile and carpeting. Plus, polished concrete will last a lifetime. The average polished concrete floor, like a one-car garage at 600 square feet, is around $4 per square foot. But, the main thing is longevity -- polished concrete withstands things like staining and cracking. When you grind the concrete down to aggregate, then polish it, you get a sustainable floor for years to come. Clean up is easy, you can hose it down with no-slip & fall risk.
