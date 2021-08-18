Although we are in the thick of the hotter months of summer, we all like to spend time outdoors relaxing and soaking up the sun. You may enjoy sitting on your porch and taking in the breeze, appreciating the company of your friends and family and maybe even dining on food fresh from your grill.
Porches are a great addition to any home, but if you can only enjoy them a few months out of the year, are they truly worth it? ABSOLUTELY! Adding a porch or three-season room is the most economical way to add square footage to your home. You may be wondering, if you only have a deck or concrete slab, can this ever be more of a living space? The answer is YES, it can. Upgrading your home with a porch adds value to your home. With the help of Screenmobile, you can create a new porch, screen in your existing porch or turn your porch into a three- or even four-season room! Doing so will create more livable space for you and your family. You will also experience the added benefit of protection from bugs, greenheads, mosquitos and even Mother Nature.
Screenmobile has an endless amount of options for every budget, allowing just about anyone to obtain a porch or three-season room and experience tranquility all year round. Sit back, relax and enjoy some fresh air without any troubles!
If you interested in enjoying the outdoors any time of year, call Screenmobile at (609) 465-5688. Screenmobile also offers window screens, screen doors, sun/solar shades, retractable door screens, motorized retractable screens, garage screens, hurricane shutters, rescreening services and much more! Serving Cape May and Atlantic counties. For more information, visit screenmobile.com/cape-atlantic.