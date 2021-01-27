With safety and security on everyone’s mind, it makes sense why so many people in New Jersey have chosen a home security system. Not only do you want peace of mind while at home but also when you’re away. Fortunately, if you’re interested in home security in New Jersey, you have some incredible options.
These five companies have a solid reputation for outstanding residential security systems, as well as affordability, warranty, and customer service. So, if you’re serious about beefing up protection where you live, you might consider one of these options first.
1. Alder – First on the list is the company, Alder. Along with a system for home security in New Jersey, it also provides packages for business and commercial owners. Alder can customize a solution based on your specific needs, which is a nice bonus. Their experts can install both indoor and outdoor cameras for optimal protection, as well as provide monitoring for flood, fire, and even medical emergencies. Even better, Alder gives you 24x7 monitoring. With that, you can see what’s happening at your house via an app on your smartphone whenever wanted.
2. Frontpoint – This company also has outstanding options for home security in New Jersey. With a starting price of just $99, you can protect your family and possessions. As part of the package, you’ll receive a hub and keypad, motion sensor, door and window sensors, and, at no charge, a doorbell camera. Depending on the package you choose, you’ll benefit from many additional services. All packages come with a three-year warranty and are easy to set up. You’ll also enjoy 24x7 monitoring and mobile app control. If for some reason, you don’t like the system after the trial period, you can return it. However, few people do.
3. ADT – There’s a good chance this company’s name sounds familiar. With more than 140 years of experience and service throughout the United States, it’s no wonder. Currently, ADT provides security to some six million customers. As part of the system for home security in New Jersey, this company provides expert installation, along with detectors for flood, smoke, and carbon monoxide.
4. SimpliSafe – This is another well-established organization that’s proven its worth over and over again. Here’s what a lot of people like about SimpliSafe. To enjoy a system for home security in New Jersey, you don’t have to sign a contract. Instead, you pay for the service on a month-to-month basis and without any hidden fees. Depending on what you want, you can choose a prepackaged hardware bundle or have one of the company’s experts customize a solution specifically for your home. And with a back-up battery, you never have to worry about not having protection if the power goes out.
5. Vivint-Smarthome – The last security company on the list is also worth your consideration. Its system for home security in New Jersey is professionally installed, giving you instant peace of mind. Included in the complete home package, you’ll benefit from 24-hour monitoring, a doorbell camera, smart lock, and coverage for your entire house, including the garage door.
In today’s climate, getting a top-notch system for home security in New Jersey has become more important than ever. Especially if you have children left alone for any period before or after school, you can relax knowing that a professional company is monitoring your home when you can’t be there. When researching these and other companies, make sure you look at all options since they often have some special deals to offer.