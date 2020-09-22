Power outages can be very inconvenient for you. They might make problems for your home once you go into emergency mode. It can be hard to keep your food fresh, especially if it is warm outside. And navigating your home when it is dark out can be unsafe. Getting a home generator can make power outages more bearable, and they can save you money if the power is unreliable in your area.
The Climate in Your Area Is Severe
Many times, power outages are related to the weather. In many areas, the severity and number of weather events are on the rise. That means that it is just as likely for blackouts to last for a day or longer.
Plus, some states are more likely to have outages related to the weather. In others, there are severe temperature extremes, so you must have heating and air conditioning systems for both safety and comfort. If your home is in an area like this, the risk of the devastating effects of power outages can increase a lot.
Your Water Requires Electricity
If you do not have electricity and you have well water, your filtration and pump systems will not be able to give you safe, fresh water for heating, drinking, and bathing. In an extended power outage, you may not have enough bottled water for basic hygiene.
Sump pumps also require electricity to run. If you need one to keep your crawlspace and basement dry, losing power might mean that you are no longer protected from water damage in these areas. Also, your possessions in these areas might get damaged.
You Require Electricity
If you work from home or run your own business, you know that you need to be able to respond to messages and get work done as soon as possible. If you lose power for even an hour, you might face a big inconvenience. Plus, you might pose a risk to your customers and clients.
Keeping Your Food Fresh
The Food and Drug Administration states that you should toss your perishable items once your fridge has lacked power for four hours or more. This is especially important for products such as meat, which can have deadly types of bacteria growing in them in a short time.
Someone Requires an Electric Medical Device
If you or someone else in your home needs a home medical device that requires electricity, an extended power outage can be very unsafe for you. Having a generator can help you keep your needed devices running. It is a good idea to check with your health care provider to see how you can get through power outages when using your medical device.
Quick Restoration of Power
If you have a permanent generator standing by, you might not notice if your power goes out. They are often attached to a propane tank or natural gas line, and they can work with the existing transfer switch for your home. They can turn on just a few seconds after a power outage occurs. Once they are installed, you will not need to do anything to activate it.
They will often turn on for a test run every so often, so you can stay aware of any potential issues. If you do not get an alert about an issue, you will have peace of mind that it is ready to go when you need it. Plus, a generator is often not very portable, so it is not as likely to be stolen.
Hassle-Free Fuel
Home generators do not need any external fuel storage or fresh fuel. Many options connect to the natural gas line, so you don’t have to worry about having fuel to power it.
Closing Thoughts
Whether it is because of falling trees, storms, or another challenge, a power outage can cause many issues for homeowners. Having a generator at home can be your go-to solution for any power outage. Look at your options before the next outage occurs. If you are considering getting a home generator, it is a good idea to do some research on the different types before investing in one. Then, you can get one before you need one urgently.