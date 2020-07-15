For many homeowners, summertime means more time spent doing lawn care. One of the most important things you can do to maintain your lawn is to aerate it. Aerating your lawn involves creating small holes in the soil, thus allowing nutrients, water, and oxygen to penetrate your soil. In this article, we’ll go over 5 different reasons you need to aerate your lawn.
To aerate your lawn, you’ll first need the tools to do it. There are a variety of options to choose from, such as shoes with spikes, push aerators, step aerators, and more. You’ll need to figure out the best type of lawn aerator for you based on your yard size, type, and more.
To learn more about the reasons you should be aerating your lawn, keep reading.
Aeration makes your lawn healthier.
Aerating is just another way to make your lawn strong and healthy. By puncturing these holes into your soil, you’re allowing for elements to help strengthen the foundation of your lawn. The thicker and stronger your grass is able to grow, the healthier and more resilient it will be. Aerating your lawn does just this.
Aeration makes your lawn look better.
As aeration creates healthy lawns, it will, in turn, make your lawn look better as well. If your lawn seems to be patchy, dry, dull, or overall in bad shape, aeration may help. While it may take some time before your lawn begins to become more vibrant, aeration sets you up for a great looking lawn in the future as well. Your neighbors will certainly be impressed with your hard work -- but it’s no hard work at all.
You don’t have to aerate your lawn often.
Contrary to popular belief, aerating your lawn doesn’t take that much work. Depending on the state of your lawn, you’ll only need to aerate your lawn once or twice a year. For lawns with extremely compacted soil, you may want to aerate your lawn twice a year. If your lawn is in good shape already, once a year is sufficient to maintain a healthy lawn. If your soil is primarily sand, you may be able to aerate your lawn once every two years.
Aeration can help with compacted soil.
Compacted soil can cause problems such as poor water retention, unhealthy soil, and more. To know if your soil is compacted, you’ll need to be aware of the warning signs. Aerating your lawn helps alleviate this compaction, allowing for improvement in the quality of your soil. If you don’t tend to your compacted lawn, you risk it becoming patchy, dull, and dying.
Unfortunately, aerating your soil isn’t the only thing you need to do in order to maintain your lawn. You’ll need to be diligent about mowing, watering, and fertilizing your soil as well. By following these steps, you can guarantee that you’ll have a great looking lawn.