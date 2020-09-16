Fall is here, which means it’s time to say goodbye to summer supplies and hello to rakes, leaf blowers, holiday décor and before you know it, snow blowers and shovels. Lucky for you, Seashore Sheds is here to help make these tedious seasonal tasks a little easier this year. Nobody likes searching through piles of unorganized clutter to find what you need, which is why it’s time to clean and organize your shed to make your fall and winter tasks a breeze!
Clean Out Your Shed
Remove all items from your shed and give it a good sweeping or vacuuming. Get rid of any expired cleaners, old paint and dried up liquids, and be sure to dispose of them properly. It’s inevitable for random items to pile up over the years, so now it’s time to get rid of it and make some much needed space! Once that’s done and you start placing your things back inside, check the bigger items over to make sure they are still in good shape.
Prepare Your Patio Furniture for Storage
If you want your outdoor furniture to look its best and last year after year, you should store it away during the fall and winter. But before putting it away for the season, it should be thoroughly cleaned and repaired, if needed. For extra protection, cover your furniture with a tarp once stacked inside your shed so no other items damage the furniture.
Place Items Inside Strategically
Once your furniture is stored away, it’s time to arrange and organize the rest of your items so you can easily find things. Place spring and summer items, such as bikes, beach gear, gardening tools, lawnmowers and backyard accessories toward the back of the shed, and place holiday decorations, rakes, leaf blowers, snow blowers, shovels, and ice melt toward the front so you can easily access them during the next few months.
