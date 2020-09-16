One of the best ways to bring warmth into your kitchen is to install wood floors. This idea is especially appropriate in small kitchens where white or light-colored cabinets are chosen to visually expand the space. Wood floors provide a beautiful, natural contrast without visually paring down the space. Regardless of which material you choose – solid wood flooring, or engineered flooring – the flooring surface is typically installed prior to the installation of the base cabinets. Doing so is particularly effective in cases where furniture-type base cabinets are selected. Because these cabinets stand on legs, they allow a view of the wood floor beneath them. The resulting look is much like that of a formal dining room.
Wood flooring has made a major comeback as builders and homeowners look to increase the charm, value, and comfort in new and remodeled homes. Another reason for wood’s return is the increasing prevalence of open floor plans, in which kitchens and family rooms blend together. Wood floors offer a warm, seamless look for such designs.
