A screened in porch provides an ideal spot for outdoor living with indoor comforts. Finally, a place to watch the sun set on a late May evening and admire spring with a blanket and a cup of tea as the seasons change. And the best part? You could do it all without mosquitos buzzing in your ears. Think of it as a additional room with a breeze, or a patio without direct exposure to the elements.
The demand for screened-in porches keeps increasing — especially for shore houses. There are countless ways to use it. “It doesn’t have to be nice weather to enjoy it,” explains Screenmobile owner TJ Repici. “In our area; there is a limited time to be completely outside.” A screened porch gives you the feel of being outside with indoor benefits. Essentially, it’s the best of both worlds.
Are you interested in turning your porch or patio into an extension to your home’s living space? Screenmobile gives you tons of options. With a variety of products and services, we can make your dream become a reality. Whether you want a full screen enclosure or a screened in porch or patio, we have helped many of our neighbors enjoy their living space and we can do the same for you!
Motorized Screens
Screenmobile is the Industry’s leader in Motorized Porch Screens. Designed to prevent insects from entering your indoor and outdoor living spaces. Motorized Porch Screens retract when not in use.
Screen Enclosures
Screenmobile features a quality screening system. Our system allows for maximum width and height openings while maintaining tight and consistent screen material.
Three Season Rooms
A three season room is a great addition to your home. Your family will love it and be able to enjoy it at any time. It will add a nice aesthetic and feel to your home as well as extending the season.
Exterior Shades
Roll-down solar screens or patio shades roll up discretely when not in use. Roll-down screens provide excellent protection from the sun’s rays when deployed. Available in manual cord control, crank control or motorized.
Porch Screening
A high quality screen porch enclosure will give you the extra living space that you’re looking for and the assurance that your porch will look good for years to come.
Awnings
Awnings are a great addition to your patio or porch. They create shade for you to take advantage of in hot weather. Awnings are perfect for added shade and protection from the sun.
Patio Covers
Expand your outdoor spaces and enjoy your time outside under the shade of a new patio cover from Screenmobile that provides years of outdoor of enjoyment.
Sunrooms
A Sunroom is a great addition to your home. Your family will love it and be able to enjoy it at any time. A sunroom will add a nice aesthetic and feel to your home.
Screenmobile has an endless amount of options for every budget, allowing just about anyone to experience a place of tranquility on their very own porch. If you are interested in having your own outdoor paradise, call Screenmobile at (609) 465-5688. Screenmobile also offers window screens, screen doors, sun control screens, security screens, garage screens, rescreening services and much more! Serving Cape May and Atlantic counties. For more information, visit www.screenmobile.com/cape-atlantic.