Luxurious, spa-style bathrooms continue to be popular among homeowners who are looking to update and remodel their bathrooms. The good news is that many of the more desirable features have become more affordable, beginning with electric or radiator-style towel warmers, backlit mirrors, and chromotherapy LED color-changing showerheads. Heated floors are also quite popular, as are larger shower enclosures with built-in waterproof speakers for users’ listening pleasure.
It’s also good to know that all this luxury does not mean that homeowners are overlooking energy and water efficiency. “Green” remodeling includes low-flow and dual flush toilets, as well as toilets with intelligently designed bowls and new hygienic glazes that make them much more water-efficient. These upgrades pay big dividends.
Next to the kitchen, the bathroom is a key room that potential buyers consider before purchasing a home. This is why it’s important that your bathroom appears as functional and appealing as possible. Because the bathroom is often the smallest room in the house, it tends to get overlooked when it comes to spending money and design detail.
At Quality Home Center, our professional staff can help you design a modern bathroom using new and exciting products combined with traditional or retro fixtures and cabinetry. Get started on your bathroom remodel today by visiting Quality Home Center at 1249 Route 9 S., Cape May Court House. For more information, call (609) 465-5029 or visit qualityhomectr.com.