When considering options for railing that give the most open views possible, cable railings rapidlyriseto the top of builders’ and homeowners’ lists. Glass railing is anotheroptionfor these applications, but stainless-steel cable railing does offer a few important advantages over glass, including the fact that it is easier to keep clean, safer for birds, and allows for wind to pass through.
2. Incredible durability
Cable rail can withstand all types of weather and wear.Allthecableand fittings we offer are made from 316-grade stainless steel, which makes them highly resistant to corrosion; you can be confident in the look and safety of your railing year after year.
3. Minimal maintenance
To keep your cable wire and fittings protected and looking new, all that’s typically needed is a quick cleaning with the recommended cleaning product twice a year.
4. Versatility
There is truly something for everyone where cable railing is concerned. Our cable systems can be used with almost any framework including wood, vinyl, and aluminum. With so many options available it’s easy to find the right combination of products to complement any home style.
Murphy Fence Company has been serving South Jersey for more than 50 years. If you think your home’s next addition could be a brand-new Stainless-Steel Cable Railing System a call at 609-886-1635 to make an appointment for your free estimate. Visit us online at www.murphyfence.com to see what we have to offer or stop by our office and outdoor showroom at 507 Seashore Rd in Cape May to browse our display and speak to one of our knowledgeable sales team.
