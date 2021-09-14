Fall is quickly approaching which brings fall foliage, pumpkins, and football! With many tailgating parties on the horizon where will you host all those extra people? Your porch of course! Now is the time to start thinking about turning your outdoor living space into a three-season room.
Fall provides us with the perfect weather and bright, rich colors to admire. A three-season room offers the perfect space to connect with the season and enjoy the company of your friends and favorite sport.
Three season rooms also allow you to add extra square footage to your home, giving you the extra space, you may seek. Another bonus, when the skies open, the room will protect your party from the elements. You will also experience the additional benefit of protection from bugs that are still pestering from the warmer months.
There are an endless number of options for every budget allowing just about everyone to obtain a three-season room and experience the seasons. In the cooler months, use the panels and add a heater and in the summer months, turn the space into a screened in porch!
