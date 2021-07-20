Although a growing number of businesses are reopening their in-person office spaces, many are maintaining remote workforces or implementing hybrid schedules. While the shift signals steps toward more traditional, familiar work environments, it also presents some challenges. If your temporary remote work schedule is headed for a more permanent status, or if you'll be straddling both worlds indefinitely, it may be time to make some changes to ensure your home office is up to the task.
Do Your Research
Before making any significant purchases, do some digging to learn all you can about the devices and equipment you're considering, especially if you're planning to create an efficient setup using smart technology. While many devices work well together, that's not always the case. You should also be aware of the controls and how you'll manage smart functions; choose the setup that's most intuitive for you and fits best with your workflow.
Start Small
Establishing a well-equipped home office takes time and money. Identify the equipment and essentials you need to get started then create a wish list with other items you can add over time. As you're setting priorities, remember it can pay to invest in quality products from the get-go. If you have to make repairs, or upgrade or replacement equipment, you may actually spend more in the long run.
Get a Strong Network
At the office, you probably had an IT department responsible for keeping your network up and running. At home, you may still have some level of tech support, but your home connectivity is likely your own concern. A good network starts with a quality router. You'll also want to shop for an internet provider with the best speeds at a rate you can afford. Just be conscious of any restrictions on volume or speed that could hinder your ability to do your job.
Keep Security in Mind
Smart devices collect a lot of information and because much of the technology is still so new, it's relatively vulnerable to hackers. Get familiar with privacy settings on all your devices and adjust accordingly so you're not divulging proprietary data or other information that could be used inappropriately.