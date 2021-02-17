If there was ever a year to reinvent yourself and start fresh it would be 2021 and the same could easily be said for your home and the spaces within it. As we welcome new ideas this year it’s safe to say many of us are looking for functionality and comfortability within our home. We can say goodbye to some trends that are surely fading like rooms with no purpose, and we can layer those spaces with furnishings that serve in different ways at different times.
With more time spent at home we might seek an extra level of comfortability that is easily achievable with the addition of cozy, approachable and practical furniture. For example, a plush ottoman that we can relax and lay our feet on while having space to hide our clutter because who in 2020 didn't realize that they had acquired way too much stuff over the years. That minimalistic look of leaving nothing out just doesn’t seem feasible when we are using our homes for work, play and so much more.
However, you choose to reinvent your living space this year try to create a space that is unapologetically you. And think of us when you do.
Habitat Restore is located at 20 Court House South Dennis Rd next to Big Lots in Cape May Court House. Call (609) 465-1626 with any questions and visit h4hcapemay.com to donate. The ReStore accepts purchases over the phone for any items viewed on Instagram or Facebook. Delivery service is also available.