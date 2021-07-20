As we are in the full swing of summer weather, some of us are fully enjoying the months of outdoor living. It’s the moments full of sitting on your porch and taking in the breeze, appreciating the company of your friends and family and maybe even dining on food fresh from your grill.
You can travel all over Cape May County and see people making memories on porches. Whether it’s the historic streets of Cape May, the busy streets of the Wildwoods or the laid back streets of Ocean City, you’ll find people laughing, relaxing, and even watching holiday parades and fireworks.
Sometimes we have little annoyances to our outdoor events in the form of bugs; mosquitoes, green heads, spiders, bees and wasps can often ruin our idyllic outdoor time. The rain can also affect our memory-making moments, forcing everyone to go inside instead of enjoy the salty breeze and warm sunshine. Other times, we may have an issue with the sun – the afternoon sun beats down and makes everyone melt. However, Screenmobile can help make those already priceless times with family and friends even more perfect.
Turn your porch into a worry-free outdoor living space by getting your porch fully enclosed with screens, screen panels, sun control issues or motorized retractable screens. Screenmobile offers a wide variety of enclosures so the only thing you have to worry about is your precious time with your family and friends.
It’s time to enjoy the simple pleasure of your porch! Call Screenmobile at (609)465-5688 or visit screenmobile.com/cape-atlantic. Serving Cape May and Atlantic counties.