It was the summer of 1999 and I had just purchased my first home. After six cramped years in a three-room apartment, I would finally be able to decorate and put up a tree. In December, I picked up my ornaments and lights that I had stored in my uncle’s garage and laid everything out on the floor. Since I had not used the lights in years, I was nervous if they would still work. 

The first two strings lit instantly, and I became optimistic that the rest would be perfect. I soon found out I was wrong as the third string lit for a few seconds then went out. I started switching out bulbs and the same problem persisted, on for a few seconds, then off. I next checked to see if the wires were loose, but nothing seemed to help. After many frustrating minutes I got up and left the room. When I came back, I was surprised to see the lights were on, then off, then on again. I started to laugh after realizing after all these years I forgot they were blinkers. I felt foolish that I wasted a lot of time, but the memory is priceless. 

 

Quinn writes from Court House. 

 

