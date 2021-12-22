NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

It's there! 

Adorning the door 

With its remnants of years, 

Showing the ice and snow 

A flicker of warmth 

Borne of its aging boughs, 

Letting its dry needles 

Bless the firmament 

Where they fall, 

A dash of dignity 

Never deserting their purpose, 

Their having been part 

Of a fullness 

That will never let go 

No matter how far their needles scatter 

In the winter wind. 

 

Check writes from North Wildwood. 

