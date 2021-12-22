Every year, Thaddeus had a list of places we had to stop in New York City. First, skate at Rockefeller Center, St. Patrick Cathedral, Santa at Macy's and of course all the famous windows and Times Square. Then finishing with dinner in Little Italy.
This year, he had added something to his agenda. After feeding of the needy in Atlantic City, the 5-year-old wanted to take stockings to share with people in NYC. He made decorated cookies; added socks and gloves open and slightly dirty so they wore them, not sell them; bologna sandwiches because he was told they last longer than other foods; a card that he made himself telling them about Christmas. He had his mother carry the five full stockings.
Usually, we stopped to buy someone food during our visits to cities. But this time he was on a mission. First stocking was given by 7 a.m. to someone looking in a dumpster on the way to Rockefeller. Two more went on the walk to Macy's and one to a man with a dog in Central Park (we had to find a store and get dog treats as well. Not easy in NYC).
It was getting late afternoon. Mom pointed out people who looked like they could use a gift. Thaddeus answered, “No Mommy that's not who God wants this for. I will know. This is the most special one.” That evening, we met Dad, Ted, and his Uncle Bill in Little Italy still lugging the largest stocking.
Near the restaurant under some steps was a man coughing. He had an angry look and dressed in old clothes. Thaddeus said, “That's him Mommy.” His uncle and father tried to step in, but Thaddeus was off running to the stranger. “Merry Christmas Jesus and I wanted to give this to you,” Thaddeus shouted as he handed him the stocking.
“I don't believe in Christmas kid,” he snarled. But Thaddeus in his pleasant holiday spirit called back, “That's okay. I believe in Christmas enough for both of us.”
The man looked in the stocking and followed us. He asked if the cookies were homemade. Thaddeus smiled ear to ear exclaiming, “Yes I made them for you.” The man’s face softened, and he told Thaddeus how his mom and he made cookies when he was a child.
He said he had something for Thaddeus. Now, Mom was on high alert. What possibly would he give my child? He got on one knee and began to sing “Silent Night” in a deep voice. Thaddeus’ young tenor voice chimed in. The voices blended perfectly. People gathered as snow fell lightly on the two strangers from two different worlds who shared the gift of a song. Little Italy decorated in large lights never looked so beautiful to me. Others joined in the singing. All is calm...
Thaddeus innocently asked if the man's family was making cookies that year. He said he had a sister who loved to bake, but he had not spoken to her in years. There was a phone booth nearby. Thaddeus took off his hat and hit all of us up for change. As we entered the restaurant, we saw him on the phone. A few minutes later, he tapped the window. The waiter was about to remove him when Thaddeus ran out with Dad following him. He came back in smiling.
“What happened,” we asked. In a calm voice he said the man's sister invited him home. We got enough money for him for the train. That's why Jesus wanted him to have the stocking. I had observed Ted opening his wallet after Thaddeus came back in. He had given him extra money for the trip. Ted shook his head when he returned and said, “That's a very different man now. Good job son.” His uncle from NYC gave him the stranger lecture.
What was a miracle to me was just another God assignment to Thaddeus. We continued to carry stockings to New York City on our annual trek for the next six years. We always added a doggy one, too. He got many weary travelers to sing Christmas songs and we ran in fast food places to buy hot meals. It was a part of Christmas. But no one touched my heart like that lonely soul. At 12, Thaddeus went to meet Jesus in November. I wonder if Jesus had a stocking for him. I can hear Jesus now saying good job Ted and Thaddeus.
Let’s all have enough Christmas for ourselves and someone else too.
Lazowski writes from South Seaville.