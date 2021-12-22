NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Walk slowly through the park 

a week before Christmas. 

Here there is no sound 

but the crunch of snow underfoot. 

 

Oh, but the smells abound! 

Sharp, frosty air carries 

the fragrance of pine, bayberry 

and a cozy hearth fire. 

 

Late afternoon sun slants 

through ice-coated branches. 

Feel the soft blanket 

of approaching darkness. 

 

Burrow your nose into your scarf, 

inhale the warmth of your body. 

In the peace of silence, 

thrill to remembered childhood joy. 

 

Surrender to the gentle side of winter - 

a season to visit with yourself, 

to rest, to think, 

to nourish and grow. 

 

Feeley writes from Sea Isle City. 

