Many Christmas cards say,  

"Wishing you PEACE during the Season"  

                        BUT  

You may have PEACE every day  

Not only during the Christmas Season.  

 

If God's gift, The Prince of PEACE  

Who is God's Son, you will employ  

PEACE with God you will enjoy  

 

You'll have the PEACE of God every day  

PEACE that will never go away  

 

PEACE that's beyond understanding  

Tis yours if to God you are clinging.  

 

Smith writes from Avalon. 

 

