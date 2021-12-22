NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

A kiss on the cheek 

Sweet child go to sleep now 

I’ll rock you rock you till you’re dreaming 

Till my arms can lay you gently 

While singing soft and sweetly 

About a babe come in December  

Just like you, just like you 

A babe born to be the ember 

That will ignite the light of truth 

 

As I watch you soundly sleeping 

I can hear the angles singing 

In their exalted Jubilation 

As I sing what they are singing 

The world will rejoice this night 

 

Oh sweet light-oh joyous sight 

 

You are the sweetest of December 

Born to be the king of man 

Little dreamer, sweetest ember 

The light of love held in your hand 

 

