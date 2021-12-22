NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Green leaves from holly trees 

prick our fingertips as we prune  

cold crooked branches 

and fashion Yuletide wreaths  

to mount on frosty front doors  

and post above chimney mantelpieces 

strewn with blinking lights. 

Red holly berries  

with their tiny black eyes 

stare at us unblinking 

watchfully waiting like Santa’s elves 

for Christmas to arrive. 

 

Sweeder writes from Ocean City. 

